Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her Culinary Skills As She Makes 'Chocolate Dosa'; See Pics Here

Quarantine days has got many celebs in the acting industry to brush up their culinary skills, as is evident from their Instagram. From learning to cooking to spending time with their pets, every celeb’s Insta feed is receiving a fresh flavour every day. Keerthy Suresh, who is embracing her culinary skills in the kitchen with a sporting spirit recently posted a video in which she is flaunting her amazing cooking skills. So, have a look at Keerthy Suresh's fun-filled, delicious-looking cooking post from her cooking diaries.

Also read | Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Penguin' To Have An Amazon Prime Release; Read Details

Keerthy Suresh shows off her culinary skills by making a chocolate dosa

The actor, Keerthy Suresh is cooking a delicious chocolate Dosa. The video shared by Keerthy Suresh shows her preparing chocolate Dosa. The post sure left many fans drooling. Following a very easy recipe of the Chocolate Dosa, Keerthy Suresh is superbly flaunting her culinary skills. Check out her caption-

"What’s cookin??? Sunday is quite the fun day! #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #cookingathome #cookingvideo #doseofcolors #quarantinecooking #chocolatedosa"," the talented actress said, posting the cooking video clip. Hours later, she posted, "Throwback to Nyke ensuring we look as photogenic as we could together!"

The 'Mahanati' actor Keerthy Suresh is making her quarantine days joyful and not letting herself down in this self-isolation period. She is also a pet-lover which is evident from her Instagram posts. She keeps on posting some nice pics with her pet Nyke on her Instagram handle, which keeps her fan's spirit high as well. So, have a look at Keerthy Suresh who is enjoying the sunset with her pet. And also posing with her favourite Nyke.

A cuddly Sunday with the perfect cuddle buddy 🤗 🐶

#NykeDiaries #BowWow

#puppiesofinstagram #puppies #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #shitzusofinstagram #shitzu #shitzulove

Also read | Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film 'Penguin' Heads Straight To OTT Platform?

Throwback to Nyke ensuring we look as photogenic as we could together! 😉

#NykeDiaries #BowWow

.

.

#puppiesofinstagram #puppies #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #shitzusofinstagram #shitzu #shitzulove

The actor working out amid the coronavirus lockdown period at home with her favorite, Nyke.

When my boy gets bored and I still enjoy that ! 🐶

#nykediaries

Also read | Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Marriage Rumours, Says 'not Anytime Soon'

Still can’t get over this beautiful 🌅

#sunsetstories #quarantinediaries

#nykediaries

On the work front

Keerthy Suresh has a lot of movies in her kitty. These include Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others. Keerthy Suresh is also waiting for the release of Penguin which is reportedly rumoured to have a release on Amazon Prime on June 19. Keerthy Suresh would also be collaborating with Nithiin for the movie Rang De.

Also read | Nithiin Eager On Getting Keerthy Suresh On Board For The Telugu Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.