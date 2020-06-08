Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' Teaser Is A Gripping Thriller About Mother & Missing Son; Watch

On Monday, a week ahead of its premiere, the teaser of Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin was released. The movie that will mark the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of a mother. A mother whose son is kidnapped by a man with a yellow umbrella. The teaser of Penguin showcases the ordeal of a mother and a glimpse of what could be a psychopath- the man with a yellow umbrella.

Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin's teaser:

The two-minute teaser starts with the glimpses of what unfolds in the life of Keerthy Suresh's character after her son is kidnapped by a man with a yellow umbrella. Set in the mountain range of South Indian, Penguin's sombre background music and dark undertone promise that the movie will be a gripping tale. The Keerthy Suresh starrer borrows its name from a semi-aquatic bird Penguin, who is known to be a dedicated parent. Penguins reportedly endure harsh weather to protect and nurture their children.

Penguin also features Narain, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The Keerthy Suresh starrer will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Penguin, directed by Eashvar Karthic is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

