Keerthy Suresh's New Film 'Miss India' To Release On Netflix Soon?

Keerthy Suresh’s new Telugu drama Miss India has been acquired by Netflix, many media houses have reported. The film is likely to skip theatrical release and should be soon available to be streamed on the OTT platform. Read ahead to know more.

Keerthy Suresh’s new Telugu drama Miss India will skip its theatrical release, as per many reports doing the rounds. Though no official announcements have yet been made, Miss India could be Keerthy Suresh's second movie to be released on an OTT platform. The platform that has acquired the film is Netflix.

Miss India is a romantic drama film which is directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions. Apart from Keerthy Suresh, the film cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, Kamal Kamaraju, Naresh, Nadhiya and Pujita Ponnada. The film was supposed to release on August 17, 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic.

Keerthy Suresh’s first film to have released on an OTT platform was Penguin which fans saw on Amazon Prime. In Penguin, fans saw Keerthy Suresh play the role of a mother, searching for her lost son who gets taken away by a serial killer. The film was directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut and was co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming films

Keerthy Suresh, apart from Miss India, has three new movies lined up this year. The first one is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is a war epic directed by Priyadarshan and stars actors like Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Mukesh, and Nedumudi Venu. The film was set to release on March 26, 2020, but got postponed.

The second movie is Good Luck Sakhi, which will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, starring Aadhi Pinisetty, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is still in production.

The last movie is Annaatthe which will be written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy. The music will be composed by D. Imman and the film is still in the production stage.

Promo Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

