Keerthy Suresh's Adorable Pics With Her Pet Nyke Will Make Your Day; Check Them Out

The 'Mahanati' fame actor, Keerthy Suresh is making her quarantine days joyful and not letting herself down in this self-isolation period. This is evident from her jolly Instagram posts. Keerthy Suresh is also a pet-lover and her social media feed is filled with her pics with her adorable pet dog. The actor keeps posting some adorable pics with her pet Nyke on her Instagram handle, which keeps her spirit high. Below are some of the best pictures posted by Keerthy Suresh with her pets that are unmissable-

Here are some of the most adorable pictures of Keerthy Suresh with her pets-

This picture is of when Keerthy Suresh brought this adorable pet home. She also wrote in her caption: Newest addition to the family! Welcome home #NYKE boy. Wearing an Indian Salwar Kameez outfit, Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful and joyful in this picture with Nyke.

In this picture, Keerthy Suresh is holding this cute puppy pet in her arms. She is wearing a super stylish Raw Mango outfit, which looks pretty on her. Completing her look with stylish sunnies and long earrings, Keerthy is cutely looking at her pet. Take a look at this adorable picture below-

She is posing with her pet, Nyke on a Scooty. They both look perfect together in this picture. Keerthy Suresh adorably captioned the pic "He makes sure that he captures the precious moment each time! Thank you, @venketramg sir 🤗❤️".

Amid the lockdown, Keerthy Suresh is spending most of her time with her adorable dog. In this Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post, the actor can be seen enjoying the sunset with her pet.

This video was posted by Keerthy Suresh is from the birthday of actor, Mohanlal. She made a video and praised him for his great acting skills and how he entertained the audience. She wrote in the caption that, “Birthday wishes from Nyke & I.

We hope you have a great year ahead while we make many more memories together! 🤗” #HappyBirthdayMohanlal

On the work front - Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh has a lot of movies in her kitty. She will be part of Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and also Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others. Keerthy Suresh would also be collaborating with Nithiin for the movie Rang De.

