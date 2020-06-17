Keerthy Suresh Reveals 'Mahanati' Helped Her To Chose ‘meaningful’ Roles

Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited thriller flick Penguin which will be streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime on June 19, 2020. In a recent interview with a daily, the actor revealed how her cult film Mahanati helped her to chose meaningful roles ahead in her career. Keerthy essayed the role of legendary South actor Savitri in the film, Mahanati which won her laurels as well as catapulted her into the main league.

Also Read: Mahanati' Actor Keerthy Suresh Willing To Take A Pay Cut Due To The Pandemic Situation?

Keerthy Suresh revealed that Mahanati gave her the chance to prove herself

Speaking about this, Keerthy Suresh said that Mahanati gave her an opportunity to prove herself as well as gave her the space to do such likewise quality movies. She added that during that time she was being offered several women-centric movies but she wanted to do a commercial film. The Remo actor added that she feels commercial films are as important as the women-oriented or serious films. The actor went on to say that doing Mahanati gave her the advantage of doing meaningful roles even in commercial films which also affected her decision-making process in her further projects.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh's Staggering Net Worth Is Sure To Get You Excited For Her Movie 'Penguin

The film Penguin has been directed by Eeshwar Karthic

Keerthy Suresh also spoke about her upcoming movie Penguin. She revealed that the film has been executed in a brilliant manner and can be enjoyed with the entire family. Her first look in the movie as a pregnant woman battling demons of her own had piqued the interest of the fans. The movie has been helmed by Eeshwar Karthic.

By the looks of the Penguin trailer, the movie has been shot in the picturesque locales of Nilgiris and Tamil Nadu. The recently released Penguin trailer reportedly garnered 30 million digital and TV views. The music of the film has been composed by Santosh Narayanan.

Also Read: Penguin' Trailer Causes Massive Uproar On Social Media, Netizens Hail Keerthy Suresh

According to media reports, a recent statement that was issued on Tuesday by Keerthy Suresh's team revealed that the actor has decided to go for a pay cut of 20 to 30 percent for all the movies that she will sign in the future. This also makes the Nenu Local actor the first Tamil actor to decide a remuneration slash in the wake of the extreme crisis which has hit the industry owing to the pandemic situation. The actor will also be seen in movies like Miss India, Rang De, and Nagesh Kukunoor's untitled movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.