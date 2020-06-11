Last Updated:

'Penguin' Trailer Causes Massive Uproar On Social Media, Netizens Hail Keerthy Suresh

'Penguin' trailer was released by the makers on June 11, 2020. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Know details about the trailer and movie here.

Penguin trailer reactions

On Thursday, the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Penguin released the trailer of the film. The two-minute-long trailer has managed to impress the audiences, who are calling Penguin the "best thriller" of recent times and waiting for the film to hit the screen. Besides praising the narrative, fans are hailing Keerthy Suresh, calling her "Thalaivi". Here's what the fans had to say about Penguin's trailer.  

Fans reactions to Keerthy Suresh's Penguin trailer: 

Penguin's trailer was simultaneously released by actors like Dhanush, Nani, and Mohanlal in different languages. The movie that stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead also has Adhidev, Lingaa, Narain, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer narrates the tale of a mother who is in search of her missing child. Penguin marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic and is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020. 

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production. 

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. 

 

 

First Published:
