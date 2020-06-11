'Penguin' Trailer Causes Massive Uproar On Social Media, Netizens Hail Keerthy Suresh

On Thursday, the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Penguin released the trailer of the film. The two-minute-long trailer has managed to impress the audiences, who are calling Penguin the "best thriller" of recent times and waiting for the film to hit the screen. Besides praising the narrative, fans are hailing Keerthy Suresh, calling her "Thalaivi". Here's what the fans had to say about Penguin's trailer.

Fans reactions to Keerthy Suresh's Penguin trailer:

Dear @KeerthyOfficial you just nailed it in your performance....#PenguinTrailer shows worth of the movie....@EashvarKarthic bro 🔥🔥👌👌

Can't wait for june 19

But definitely miss the theatre experience!!! pic.twitter.com/FOfQqsZ9zW — makee VJ KS (@mageshyuvaraj) June 11, 2020

.@KeerthyOfficial akka



OMG What a Trailer! 😮😘😘



Mind Blowing Akka ... You Nailed it with Your Performance



Very Promising Trailer



Can't wait to Watch #PenguinOnPrime #PenguinTrailer #Penguin pic.twitter.com/XXhXRpNt7k — Janu❤️ (@itzzjanu) June 11, 2020

These shots in trailer enough to say how Intense performer u are @KeerthyOfficial Just lived in it and nailed in it and eagerly waiting for June 19 just terrific #NationalAward actress for a reason ❤️🥳😎 @Nikki_Keerthy @Sandy_kitty_ @itzzjanu #PenguinTrailer Terrific anthena pic.twitter.com/YKg6uwhDZQ — Abhishek 🐧❤️ (@ABhi100099) June 11, 2020

#PenguinTrailer OMG ❤️❤️❤️ Mind Blown 🔥👌🏻 @KeerthyOfficial mam damn whattan perfomance! Its gonna be the best one of yours 👏🏻👏🏻 Cant wait for June 19 👌🏻 Super #PenguinOnPrime — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) June 11, 2020

#PenguinTrailer is awesome👏🔥@KeerthyOfficial comes back Again as a Great performer in Penguin after #Mahanati . Awesome visuals & Brilliant Cuts with a scary Bgms



Such a intensive & intriguing trailer

Can't wait for the film ! #Penguin @EashvarKarthic @StonebenchFilms — Keerthy Sathish™ (@Sathish_Keerthy) June 11, 2020

What an Intriguing Trailer. It has to be an edge of the seat rollercoaster ride. Kudos to @KeerthyOfficial for adapting herself to this kind of role. Can't wait#PenguinTrailer #PenguinOnPrime pic.twitter.com/BlyG8kBaHh — Pokkiri Santhosh (@PokkiriSanty) June 11, 2020

She as usual nailed her acting🔥 @KeerthyOfficial Can't wait to watch the movie. No doubt it's gonna be the best thriller movie🤩 #Penguin Pics from #PenguinTrailer 🙈😍 pic.twitter.com/RmGOfgcXf1 — Eswar_ks (@ks_eswar) June 11, 2020

Penguin's trailer was simultaneously released by actors like Dhanush, Nani, and Mohanlal in different languages. The movie that stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead also has Adhidev, Lingaa, Narain, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer narrates the tale of a mother who is in search of her missing child. Penguin marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic and is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty.

