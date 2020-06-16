'Mahanati' Actor Keerthy Suresh Willing To Take A Pay Cut Due To The Pandemic Situation?

According to media reports, South actor Keerthy Suresh is considering slashing her remuneration for her upcoming projects due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. Reportedly, a recent statement which was issued on Tuesday by the actor's team revealed that the actor has decided to go for a pay cut of 20 to 30 percent for all the movies that she will sign in the future. This also makes the Penguin actor the first Tamil actor to decide a remuneration slash in the wake of the extreme crisis which has hit the industry owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh's Staggering Net Worth Is Sure To Get You Excited For Her Movie 'Penguin

Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited movie Penguin on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime this week. Penguin has reportedly become the second regional movie after the Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal to get a release in the OTT platform. The makers had released the first look of the movie last year.

Also Read: Penguin' Trailer Causes Massive Uproar On Social Media, Netizens Hail Keerthy Suresh

The Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin also stars Linga and Rangaraj

By the looks of the poster, Keerthy Suresh plays the role of a pregnant woman in the movie who is battling demons of her own. The movie also stars Linga and Rangaraj in pivotal roles. The intriguing promos and posters of the movie have created quite a lot of buzz amongst the audience.

Also Read: World Environment Day: Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Pics From #GreenIndiaChallenge

The music of the Keerthy Suresh starrer has been composed by Santosh Narayanan. The film is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and is helmed by Eeshwar Karthic. The actor will also be seen in the Telugu movie, Miss India.

Keerthy Suresh will share the screen space alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe

The film will be directed by Narendra Nath. Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Nadiya and Kamal Kamaraju in pivotal roles. The actor will also be seen in a sports comedy Telugu flick which will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The actor will also be seen opposite Aadi Pinisetty in the movie. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the movie Annaatthe wherein she will be sharing the screen space with superstar Rajinikanth. Reportedly, the actor will play his sister in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.