Keerthy Suresh's Staggering Net Worth Is Sure To Get You Excited For Her Movie 'Penguin'

Keerthy Suresh after winning the National Film Award for her stellar performance in 'Mahanati' has become the most sort after actor in the South Film Industry.

Keerthy Suresh’s net worth

Keerthy Suresh’s primary source of income is through her acting projects. As per various net worth sources, Keerthy Suresh’s net worth as of 2020 is $2 Million dollars. Converted in rupees, her net worth comes up to approximately ₹15 Crores.

Keerthy Suresh’s salary and possessions

As per a news source, Keerthy makes around ₹1 crore in every film. She owns several luxury cars and her most prized possession is a Jaguar XJ. The cost of a Jaguar XJ in India starts at ₹1.03 crore. She also reportedly owns a Ford model, Skoda, Mercedes Benz and Audi. As per another source, she owns a couple of houses in Chennai and in Kerala. She is also fond of Christian Dior perfumes.

Keerthy Suresh’s career

Keerthy Suresh started her career as a child actor in TV serials that were produced by her father Suresh Kumar. Her famous roles include that of a blind girl in the movie Ring Master. She played the role of Karthika alongside Dileep. Next, she did roles in the Tamil film industry in movies namely Idhu Enna Maayam, Maane Thaene Paeye, Kavalai Vendam, Rajini Murugan and Thodari. She is known best for the movie Mahanati. The movie is a biographical drama of Savitri, who was an actor in the South Indian movie industry. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda. Keerthy Suresh is all set to have many releases in the year 2020. She will be starring in the movie Rang De. She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, making her Bollywood debut.

Keerthy Suresh’s movie Penguin has taken way for a digital release. The movie will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from June 19. The trailer of the movie was released on June 11. The movie is directed by Eashvar Karthic and is a story of a pregnant mother who sets off on a dangerous journey to save her loved ones.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

