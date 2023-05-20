Keerthy Suresh Set To Marry Dubai Based Businessman? Know The Mystery Man In Her Life

Keerthy Suresh appears to have dropped a hint about the mystery man in her life. The seemingly indirectly accepted her relationship with him after she reposted a story by the latter to her own Instagram handle. This is also not the first time the picture of the rumoured couple has surfaced online.

Mystery man in Keerthy Suresh's life

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram stories recently featured a picture of the Dasara actress beaming along side a mystery man. The picture was a repost from the latter's Instagram stories and featured the two sporting cheeky smiles and twinning in neon yellow. The man along side Keerthy is none other than he rumoured boyfriend, Farhan Bin Liaquath.

Farhan is reportedly a businessman based out of Dubai with a strong background in real estate. A quick scroll through Liaquath's Instagram will reveal that he is passionate about luxury cars. He has also on ocassion spent time with celebrities, like a picture of him with Ranveer Singh will reveal.

Reports also suggest that the two have been together for a sizeable amount of time and are looking to tie the knot soon. This is also not the first time that Farhan and Keerthy have been spotted together. A picture of the two had also previously gone viral which has only further confirmed these rumours to be potentially true. Farhan Bin Liaquath and Keerthy Suresh, despite their allegedly long romantic involvement, have managed to keep quite a low profile.

On the work front

Keerthy Suresh's last theatrical release was Dasara in which she starred opposite Nani. It is based in the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telengana. The film was a high-octane, power packed watch and proved to be a unique experience for audiences. She is currently wrapping up the shoot for Bhola Shankar which also stars Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia with Keerthy playing the former's sister. She currently has four films in the pipeline first of which is Maamannan. This will be followed by films Siren, Raghu Thatha and Revolver Rita.