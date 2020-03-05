Keerthy Suresh's Malayali Look From 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Leaked Online

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh won the hearts of many with her stellar performance in the movie Mahanati. The National award-winning actor’s Malayali look from the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was leaked online. Many fan accounts and social media portals have covered the first look of the actor who looks breathtaking in a Malayali style. Check out the look of Keerthy Suresh from the film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Keerthy Suresh’s Malayali look revealed

The south Indian beauty is seen wearing a traditional Kerala saree draped in Malayali style. She is also seen accessorising the look with gold jewellery in her neck as well as her ears. She wore a nose ring on her nostril as well as her septum. She looked marvellous as the fans of the actor claim that they cannot get their eyes off of her. Keerthy Suresh's Malayali look for the film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is appreciated by her fans. Check out the fan reactions on Keerthy Suresh’s look from the film.

Fan reactions to Keerthy Suresh's Malayali look

It has been alleged that Keerthy Suresh will be seen essaying the role of a woman named Aarcha. After her phenomenal performance in the film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin, the audiences have a lot of expectations from her. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham also stars south Indian superstar Mohanlal along with Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier and Suniel Shetty, amongst others in pivotal roles.

It has been reported that Mohanlal’s character is named Kunjali Marakkar IV who is a naval chief officer. The movie- Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is helmed by director Priyadarshan, who has directed the Bollywood hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Reports claim that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a period drama set in the 16th century. The film is slated to release on March 26, 2020.

