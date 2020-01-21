National Award Winner Keerthy Suresh's Critically Acclaimed Movies Apart From 'Mahanati'

Keerthy Suresh is popular for her role as Savitri in the biopic Mahanati which released in 2018. She began acting as a child actor and did small roles in the films produced by her father. Keerthy Suresh was also seen in a few television serials as a child actor. She began her acting career with a Malayalam film Geethanjali and then moved on to acting in Tamil and Telugu films. Keerthy Suresh bagged a National award for her role in Mahanati but, the actor has had notable performances in many films. Here are the actor’s critically acclaimed movies apart from Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh's critically acclaimed movies

Ring Master

Ring Master was a Malayalam comedy film which was directed by Dileep, who even played the role of a circus master in the film. Keerthy Suresh played the character of Karthika in the film. This was one of Keerthy Suresh’s noteworthy performances.

Remo

In the Tamil film Remo, Keerthy Suresh played the lead role of a doctor named Kavya. Remo is a romantic comedy and also starred Sivakarthikeyan. Keerthy Suresh’s performance was well received in the film.

Geethanjali

Geethanjali was a Malayalam film in which Keerthy Suresh played a dual role. In this horror film, she played the role of Geetha and Anjali. This movie has a similar storyline to the Bollywood film Alone, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Thodari

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Thodari was an action thriller film starring Keerthy Suresh and Saroja. She was starred opposite Dhanush, and the film was entirely shot in a train.

Nenu Local

Starring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Naveen Chandra, Nenu Local was a Telugu language action-comedy film. The film was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and received mixed reviews from the critics. Keerthy Suresh played the role of Keerthy in this romantic comedy.

