Keerthy Suresh's Anticipated Movies Of 2020 That Fans Must Watch

Keerthy Suresh is a Tamil & Telugu actor who has starred in over 20 movies. She has received a National Award for her role as Savitri in the 2017 Telugu biopic Mahanati directed by Nag Ashwin. Here we will list the upcoming projects of the 27-year old actor.

Read Also: Maharashtra Follows Uttar Pradesh, Govt Says It'll Make Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Tax-free

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor Offers 'no Opinions' Over #Megxit But Extends Support To Duchess Markle

Here are some of Keerthy Suresh's movies to look forward to

Miss India

Miss India is a romantic entertainer helmed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru. The movie cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu and Naveen Chandra. The Telugu film is scheduled to release in June 2020.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma Posts Pics Of A Romantic Evening With Virat Kohli, Arjun's Comment Is Gold

Thalaivar 168

After his latest hit Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth is collaborating with director Siva for Thalaivar 168. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khusbu Sundar in supporting roles. This Tamil movie is set to hit the cinemas in July 2020.

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical fiction film, which is based on the novel written by Kalki five decades ago. The movie has a huge star cast consisting of Vikram, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Keerthy Suresh among others. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and will hit the theatre sometime this year.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Deepika Padukone's Controversial JNU Visit

Inaa Ishtam Nuvvu

This Telugu film is a romantic entertainer directed by Ramprasad Ragutu. The movie will be introducing Vijay Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna opposite Keerthi Suresh. This film is set to release on September 27 2020.

Maidaan

Keerthy Suresh is pairing up with Ajay Devgn for the upcoming Hindi film Maidaan. The movie is being directed by Amit Ravinder Nath Sharma who won the National Award for the film Badhaai Ho. Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor and will release by late November 2020. The said film will be based on the golden years of the Indian Football team.

Read Also: Man Found Guilty Of Molesting Former Bollywood Actress On Flight Sentenced For Three Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.