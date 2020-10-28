Keerthy Suresh To Play Chiranjeevi's Sister In Telegu Remake Of 'Vedhalam': Reports

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to play the role of actor Chiranjeevi’s sister in an upcoming Telegu movie, confirms a report published in Tollywood.net. Reportedly, the upcoming movie is a remake of the much-acclaimed Tamil film, Vedhalam, which features actors Lakshmi Menon, Shruti Haasan and Thala Ajith playing the lead roles. The report further adds that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing a role, which was originally portrayed by Lakshmi Menon in Vedhalam.

Keerthy Suresh, Chiranjeevi in Vedhalam?

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh’s role in the film plays a huge part in the main character’s life and it is speculated that Chiranjeevi suggested the actor’s name to the makers. Tollywood.net further claims that Keerthy Suresh will officially sign the project soon, post which, the makers will announce the film's other details. More so, Anil Sunkara will back the remake project under the banner of AK Entertainments.

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of Keerthy Suresh’s much-anticipated film, Miss India, which is all set to stream on the OTT platform on November 4, 2020. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu and Nadia Moidu in the leading roles, the film narrates the tale of a girl and explores her journey to success. The two-minute-long trailer shows how Samyuktha kickstarts her Indian chai business abroad and focuses on how she becomes one of the leading business tycoons in the country.

The makers of the film have also roped in actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays an established businessman. Babu's character, in the trailer, vows to topple Samyuktha’s business and plans to usurp her wealth. Take a look.

Chiranjeevi- on the work front

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The plot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is traced back to the British-India, when the chieftain of 66 villages, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy protested against the atrocities of the British East India company. The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to put forth stories of valour of the real-life hero, Narasimha Reddy.

Amar Chitra Katha, a renowned comic company, paid tribute to the braveheart, as they introduced new comics on the stories of Narasimha Reddy. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi in the leading roles, the period-drama is produced by actor Ram Charan.

