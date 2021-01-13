Keerthy Suresh Watches 'Master' In Cinemas, Says 'can’t Describe How Ecstatic It Feels'

The much-acclaimed Master, starring Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi, hit cinemas across India today. Fans and viewers have been taking to their respective social media handle to share pictures of them at the cinema watching the movie. Among the many, Miss India actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, to share a picture as she went to the cinema hall to watch the first-day first show of Master. The actor also penned a note revealing how happy she is to watch the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Keerthy Suresh shared a picture of the cinema hall. In the picture, one can notice the movie poster on the big screen along with a jam-packed audience. In the second post, the actor shared a video where one can hear the audience cheering and hooting as the movie begins. After watching the video, it is quite evident that fans are super excited for the film’s release.

Along with the post, the actor also went on to pen a note revealing how elated she feels after watching the movie in the cinema. She wrote, “Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master”. She added, “Ithu #MasterPongal da! ðŸ”¥#MasterIsHere #FDFS All the very best! Tagging all the cast members of the film”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Keerthy Suresh shared the picture online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on laud the post and was happy as the actor watched the film, while some also went on to ask her reviews about the movie. One of the users wrote, “how was the movie?” while the other one wrote, “enjoy”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the movie

Master is a Tamil language movie, which will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. The movie is being produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators, along with Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy co-producing the film.

