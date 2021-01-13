Vijay's 'Master' creates storm at theatres; fans dance & scream on watching actor

Are audiences finally ready to visit the theatres amid COVID-19 or is it only star power that can save the film industry at the moment? These could be the questions raised as Vijay’s film Master hit the theatres on Wednesday on the occasion of Pongal. The release was celebrated with fanfare by fans, and it almost seemed like they had put the pandemic behind them.

READ: Massive Crowd Gather To Watch Ravi Teja's 'Krack'; Fans Queue To Book 'Master' Tickets

Master release celebrated with fanfare

The advance bookings for Master had already given a glimpse into the kind of opening that was on the anvil as huge crowds were witnessed at the ticket windows. As the Tamil movie finally hit the theatres, it was not nothing less than a festival. Massive crowds gathered at the theatres for the shows in early morning.

Whattaa Celebration N Craze This Is

😎🕺🔥

North Thalapathy Fans Ready For Tomorrow FDFS 🔥💥#MasterFilm #Master #MasterFDFS @VijayNorthFC pic.twitter.com/l8e0wJY2Pd — Vijay North Fans Club (@VijayNorthFC) January 13, 2021

Right from bursting firecrackers to dancing to the songs, there were scores of people celebrating.

READ:Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Promo Has Theme Music From His 2004 Film 'Ghilli', Watch Here

If those were the scenes at the theatres, it was the same inside the theatres too, as fans screamed upon seeing Vijay's name for the first time. Some even reached right up to the screen, danced and waved their shirts when Vijay first appeared on the screen.

That’s how we started our #MasterFDFS at @kasi_theatre



You are always so special to us & we thank you all for making it big with #MasterFilm releasing in theatres today.



Here’s the response to our #Master team’s fan WELCOME CARD 😊😉#MASTERatKASI 😎 pic.twitter.com/g6OlAOMJmr — Kasi Theatre (@kasi_theatre) January 13, 2021

There were long queues for the audiences to enter the theatres in various parts of the state.

The visuals were not just in Tamil Nadu, even in Mumbai, scenes were similar. Fans played the band, and also performed some social initiatives like distributing hand santisizers and saplings in Wadala.

Maharashtra: Fans of actor Vijay celebrate outside Carnival Cinemas in Wadala, Mumbai as his film 'Master' releases today. They also distributed hand sanitisers and saplings with posters of 'Master' on the bottles and pots. pic.twitter.com/M0XysSZHOS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Master

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of an antagonist. The movie has been tipped as the grand face-off between the stars’ characters. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , also stars Malavika Mohanan as Vijay’s love interest, as promos and songs raised the excitement for the release.

READ:'Master' Movie Scenes Leak Online; Fans Back The Film & Urge To Not Support Piracy

READ:'Master' Movie Scenes Leaked: Director Urges Fans Not To Forward Clips From The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.