Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Promo Has Theme Music From His 2004 Film 'Ghilli', Watch Here

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been waiting for a long time for his movie Master to release in theatres. After a long wait, the Master release date had been announced and it is slated to release on January 13, 2021, in theatres. Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Vijay Sethupathi as the negative lead. Read on to know about an interesting fact about Thalapathy Vijay's new movie and it's music.

Master's latest promo features the theme song from his other film

The latest promo of Thalapathy Vijay's film Master was released today by XB Film Creators and it featured the theme song from his 2004 sports action film, titled Ghilli. The film starred Vijay, Trisha, and Prakash Raj in lead roles with Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, and Janaki Sabesh playing supporting roles.

The latest promo of Master shared on Twitter shows Vijay performing fight sequences with several people at once, while the music from the movie Ghilli plays in the background. You can see the promo here.

According to a report by Onlookers Media, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has added some different elements in the film like the remixed version of the iconic Kabaddi score from Vijay's 2004 film Ghilli. Anirudh has remixed the original score composed by Vidyasagar and used it for an important scene in the film.

The craze and excitement around Master is because of the coming together of two huge South stars, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be going against each other in the action-packed movie. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s last film Kaithi was also a huge success, which has further heightened the excitement of the movie-goers.

More about Vijay's Master

Master is a Tamil language film, which will have Lokesh Kanagaraj at its helm. The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. It is produced by Xavier Britto, under his maiden production studio XB Film Creators, with Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy co-producing the film. The filming began in October 2019 and was finished by February 2020. The places where the action-packed flick was shot are Delhi, Chennai, and Karnataka. Master was initially planned for theatrical release on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Image Credits: manjunathvij64 Instagram Account

