'Master' Movie Scenes Leaked: Director Urges Fans Not To Forward Clips From The Film

In an unexpected turn of events, a handful of bootleg clips from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, Master, have surfaced online. Multiple Peer-To-Peer (Or P2P) websites online claim to have possession of clips from the film or the entire movie. Many of the phrases that point towards a download link read something on the lines of "Master movie full download" or "Vijay's Master movie download", to name a few. Shortly after news pieces that were phrased something like "Master movie scenes leaked" began making it to the internet, the director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj, took to Twitter in order to urge his followers, the fans of the actor and the moviegoers who have been waiting for the release of the presentation to not forward clips from the film to anyone, should they come across the same. The director can also be seen implying that one must not click on links that read something like "Master movie full download" or "Vijay's Master movie download". The tweet can be found below as well as on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

About Master:

As per IMDb, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati's Master is the story of an alcohol-loving college educationalist who, upon being transferred to a juvenile school, learns about a gangster who has been using the children of the school in question for the purpose of realising his nefarious agendas. The feature presentation is the first film that will see Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi sharing the same frame. Master is scheduled for a release on 13th of January. The film in question had been in the works for nearly eighteen months, as per the tweet above. Thalapathy Vijay's first look from the film was released on the 31st of December, 2019. The post can be found below.

