Keerthy Suresh Wishes Selvaraghavan On His Birthday; Calls Him 'partner In Crime'

On March 5, actor Keerthy Suresh took to her official Instagram handle to wish director and actor Selvaraghavan on his birthday. She shared a picture from Selvaraghavan's movie Saani Kayidham and added the words 'Happy Birthday Selvaraghavan'. She wrote in her caption that she thought of him as an "amazing director" and a "brilliant actor". She also said that she was happy to work with him. Keerthy Suresh wished Selvaraghavan an awesome year ahead on his birthday.

In the poster, Selvaraghavan is seated on a wooden bench lined with empty beer bottles. He is crouched forward as he smokes a cigarette and has a gun in his hand. On a table in front of him, there is a corpse. Selvaraghavan is wearing a set of khaki shorts and a khaki shirt, with gold-rimmed glasses. He is also wearing a pair of flip-flops on his feet giving him a simple and understated look.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu To Release Third 'Rang De' Song On March 4; Keerthy Suresh Shares Teaser

See Keerthy Suresh's post on Selvaraghavan's Birthday:

Fans dropped many hearts and fire emojis for Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan. Keerthy Suresh's post on Selvaraghavan's birthday garnered more than 100,000 likes in a span of one hour.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh And Nithiin's Rang De's Third Track 'Naa Kanulu Yepudu' Out Now

A list of Keerthy Suresh's movies coming soon:

Keerthy Suresh's latest upcoming release is Good Luck Sakhi. In the movie, Suresh will be playing the main character of Sakhi, next to actors Jaggu Bhai and Aadhi Pinisetty. On March 1, 2021, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to share the release date of the movie, June 3, 2021. The movie is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri.

Keerthy Suresh's movie Rang De is all set to hit theatres on March 26, 2021. The romantic movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The movie's song Naa Kanulu Yepudu's lyrical video was recently released by Mollywood star Mahesh Babu on his social media accounts. The film will also star Nithin Reddy, aka Nithiin. The Rang De cast members also include Satyam Rajesh, Vennela Kishore, and Rohini.

Read: Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's Rang De's third track 'Naa Kanulu Yepudu' out now

Keerthy Suresh shared another picture promoting the start of shooting from her latest movie Saani Kaayidham. The movie will make the debut of Selvaraghavan as an actor. The film is directed by filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. Reportedly, the two actors will be seen in a brand new avatar in the movie. The crime-drama will show Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan as robbers.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh wishes Varalaxmi Sarathkumaar on her birthday; fans point out an error

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.