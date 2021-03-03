Keerthy Suresh Wishes Varalaxmi Sarathkumaar On Her Birthday; Fans Point Out An Error

Keerthy Suresh recently tweeted on the occasion of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's birthday. The actor shared a picture in which she and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar can be seen smiling. While many fans rushed to wish Varalaxmi, others pointed out an error made by Keerthy.

Keerthy Suresh's wish on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's birthday

Happy Birthday Varuuu â¤ï¸ @varusarath5



May you have the happiest birthday and the best year ahead ðŸ˜ŠðŸ¤—#HBDVaralaxmi #HappyBirthdayVaralaxmi pic.twitter.com/38HgO6i3TG — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 3, 2021

Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar first met on the sets of the hit Tamil movie Sarkar. The duo has since maintained a great bond. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played the role of the main antagonist while Keerthy Suresh played the role of the main female lead. On the occasion of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's birthday, Keerthy Suresh uploaded a picture and wished the former on her birthday. While sharing the picture, Keerthy lovingly called Varalaxmi "Varu" and wrote that may she have a great year ahead.

Fans react to Keerthy Suresh's birthday wish for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Fans quickly reacted to Keerthy Suresh's birthday wish for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. They replied to the tweet and wished Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. However, some fans quickly pointed out that Varalaxmi's birthday is on the 5th of March.

Thank u chellamm but my birthday is on 5th https://t.co/xz0fUYX5p0 — ð‘½ð’‚ð’“ð’‚ð’ð’‚ð’™ð’Žð’Š ð‘ºð’‚ð’“ð’‚ð’•ð’‰ð’Œð’–ð’Žð’‚ð’“ (@varusarath5) March 3, 2021

Varalaxmi Saranath also retweeted Keerthy Suresh's tweet and wrote thank you chellam, which means darling in Tamil, and informed her that her birthday is on the 5th of March.

A quick look at Keerthy Suresh's movies

Keerthy Suresh's movies are loved by her fans. The actress began her career as a child artist but returned to films after completing her studies. Keerthy Suresh got her first lead role in the Malayalam movie Geethaanjali. Keerthy Suresh's latest movie is Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De, apart from that the actress has also signed to appear in the Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Some other Keerthy Suresh's movies are Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Rajini Murugan (2016), Remo (2016), Nenu Sailaja (2016), and Nenu Local (2017), Thaana Serndha Kootam (2018), Mahanati (2018), Sandakozhi 2 (2018) and Sarkar (2018).

Keerthy Suresh's photos of her dog Nyke

Keerthy Suresh's photos always feature her pet pooch. Keerthy is a proud dog mama to a Shih Zu named Nyke. The actor is often seen uploading pictures with her dog. Recently, she also opened a separate Instagram account for her pooch. Here are some of Keerthy Suresh's photos and videos of her dog.

