Keerthy Suresh And Nithiin's Rang De's Third Track 'Naa Kanulu Yepudu' Out Now

Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh has been constantly sharing updates of her upcoming film Rang De on her social media. Fans of the actor have been anticipating the release of the third track of the movie Naa Kanulu Yepudu. Much to her fans' delight, on March 4, Keerthy took to her social media to announce that the song is out now.

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's Naa Kanulu Yepudu out now

In the poster of the song, Keerthy is seen sitting on a flight of stairs and has a wide smile on her face. Nithiin is seen walking away from her in the poster. The song is been produced by Mahesh Babu and the lyrical video of the song has been finally released. In the caption of the post, Keerthy also thanked Mahesh Babu for his contribution to the track.

As soon as the news was shared, Keerthy Suresh's fans and followers could not contain their excitement and garnered over 66K likes with half an hour of uploading. They rushed on to express the same on the post by heavily commenting on it. Many have congratulated for the song's release and several have used the red heart and the fore emojis to comment as well. See their reactions below:

Naa Kanulu Yepudu is sung by Sid Sriram, and the lyrics for the same are composed by Shreemani. The video sees many shorty clips of the actors from their time on the sets. There is also a segment in the song which has focused on Sid Sriram as he croons the lyrics as well.

Rang De cast, release date and other details

Rang De is a Telugu movie helmed by Venky Atluri. Rang De's cast also includes Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Kausalya and Rohini among others. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. The production of the film has been wrapped up but the release date has not been announced yet.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movies

Keerthy Suresh has bagged several films for 2021 and has a power-packed year ahead. She is going to be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Vaashi, Saani Kaayidham and Annaatthe. She also has been roped in to play the female leads in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the song

