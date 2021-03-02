Mahesh Babu To Release Third 'Rang De' Song On March 4; Keerthy Suresh Shares Teaser

Actor Keerthy Suresh's Rang De is touted as one of the most anticipated feature film releases this year. Rang De, which will release on March 26 this year stars Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in lead roles. On Tuesday, Keerthy posted a video on Instagram where singer Sid Sriram is seen singing the upcoming song from the film titled Naa Kanulu Yepudu. This is the third song in the Rang De soundtrack with the previous two titled Emito Idhi and Bus Stande Bus Stande already released on YouTube. The song will be released by Mahesh Babu.

Keerthy wrote in her post, "@urstrulymahesh is about to take you into the world of #RangDe with our 3rd Lyrical #NaaKanuluYepudu on 4th March at 4.05 pm". Take a look at the post here.

More about Rang De's release

Rang De is Keerthy Suresh's upcoming Telugu film written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while P.C Sreeram is the director of photography on the project. Earlier, Keerthy Suresh shared her jamming session with the Rang De team. Music composer Devi Sri prasad played the piano, while she was busy listening to the tunes. Take a look at her post here.

Rang De's cast also includes Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Kausalya and Rohini among others. Currently, the production of the film is complete as the film cast and crew celebrated it with a shimmy dance. Take a look at the video shared by Nithiin here.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming projects

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in the films like Good Luck Sakhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Vaashi, Saani Kaayidham and Annaatthe. The actor will also be playing the female lead in Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Recently, Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan commenced shooting for Saani Kaayidham directed by Arun Matheswaran. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan will be making his acting debut with the film. Keerthy and Selvaraghavan will play robbers in the film, which is an action drama set in the 1980s. She shared the BTS of Saani Kaayidham on her Twitter account. Check it out here.

