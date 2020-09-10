'Sakhi, Now & Forever Part Of Me': Keerthy Suresh After Wrapping 'Good Luck Sakhi' Shoot

Actor Keerthy Suresh who flew to Hyderabad to complete the last schedule of her forthcoming movie Good Luck Sakhi wrapped up the shoot of the film on Saturday, September 5. Keerthy Suresh announced the film wrap online on Thursday, September 9. "And that’s a WRAP! Thank you so much to this lovely team! It’s been a pleasure working with all of you. Sakhi, now and forever a part of me," (sic) wrote Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's co-star Aadhi Pinisheety exclaimed that he would miss the team of Good Luck Sakhi after the wrap. "Gonna miss Goli raju for sure.....such great team to work with!! Thank u for the experience @nkukunoor sir @KeerthyOfficial @IamJagguBhai sir @eyrahul @shravyavarma #chiru sir and the entire team," (sic) wrote Aadhi. Take a look.

Keerthy Suresh as a sportsperson in Good Luck Sakhi

Good Luck Sakhi, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, narrates the tale of a young girl who aspires to become a sportsperson to change her bad fate. The movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor also features Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. A few weeks ago, the teaser of Good Luck Sakhi was released by the makers, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is written by Nagesh Kukunoor. The dialogues of the film are written by debutant Sandeep Raj, and the camera is cranked by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) fame Chirantan Das. Good Luck Sakhi is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and co-produced by Shravya Varma. The forthcoming movie is shot in Telugu and dubbed into Tamil and Telugu. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to hit the marquee soon.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role, also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and others in prominent roles. The film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021. The shooting of the upcomer is currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to commence shoot soon. Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies at different stages of production.

