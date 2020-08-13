Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' First Look Revealed; Teaser To Be Released On Aug 15

Keerthy Suresh is all set to entertain her fans with her new film. Suresh’s first look from Good Luck Sakhi has finally been revealed. This first look from Good Luck Sakhi has got fans excited about Suresh's role and the storyline of this upcoming film. Good Luck Sakhi also marks director Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial debut in the Telugu film industry.

Keerthy Suresh’s first look from ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ revealed

Keerthy Suresh is considered to be one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. The National Award winner is gearing up for the release of her new film Good Luck Sakhi.

Keerthy Suresh’s fans finally witnessed her first look from this upcoming film. Stylist Shravya Sharma took to Instagram and shared Keerthy Suresh’s look from the film. While sharing this first look, Shravya wrote, “I am super excited to announce that our maiden production venture is finally ready to fly”.

Also read | 'What A Happy Picture': Keerthy Suresh On Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Photos

Furthermore, Shravya also revealed, “TEASER RELEASE on August 15th at 10 a.m.”. While also being a stylist, Shravya also made sure to mention that she has not only co-produced the film but also styled Keerthy Suresh. She wrote, “PS: I am not cheating on fashion, I am equally excited to show off this look I did for this passion project. Special in every single way”. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s first look from Good Luck Sakhi here.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Shravya Sharma many other notable members are also part of Good Luck Sakhi crew. The film has been produced by Dil Raju and the music of the film has been given by Devi Sri Prasad. Good Luck Sakhi went on floors back in April 2019.

Also read | Keerthy Suresh To Play Lead Alongside Kamal Haasan In 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' Sequel?

Along with Keerty Suresh, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty in pivotal roles. This Telugu film has been directed by Iqbal fame Nagesh Kukunoor. The film is deemed to be a sports rom-com.

Also read | Keerthy Suresh Likely To Sign Teja's Next Film With Gopichand In Lead?

Also read | Can Keerthy Suresh's Ritu Be Played By Deepika Padukone If 'Penguin' Is Made In Bollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.