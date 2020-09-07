Keerthy Suresh Wraps Up Last Schedule Of 'Good Luck Sakhi' In Hyderabad

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped up the shooting of her forthcoming film Good Luck Sakhi. The actor had flown to Hyderabad a few days ago and finished the last schedule of the movie on Sunday, September 6. Sharing the news online, co-producer Shravya Varma wrote: "Super happy to announce that the shoot for #goodlucksakhi is now completely WRAPPED as of yesterday this was one beautiful roller coaster ride." (sic)

Keerthy Suresh to play sharpshooter in Good Luck Sakhi

Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of Sakhi, a village belle who aspires to become a sportswoman. The movie, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. A few weeks ago, the teaser of Good Luck Sakhi was released by the makers, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The dialogues of Good Luck Sakhi are written by debutant Sandeep Raj, and the camera is cranked by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) fame Chirantan Das. Good Luck Sakhi is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and co-produced by Shravya Varma. The forthcoming movie is shot in Telugu and dubbed into Tamil and Telugu. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to hit the marquee soon.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Eashvar Karthic's Penguin, has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role, also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and others in prominent roles.

The movie produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021. The shooting of the upcomer is currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to commence shoot soon.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal and Manju Warrier up for release. The movie marks Keerthy Suresh's return to Mollywood after six years. Thereafter, Keerthy Suresh has Venky Atluri's Rang De with Nithiin, Narendra Nath's Miss India, among others, in the pipeline.

