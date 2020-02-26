Prabhas To Team Up With Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin And Fan's Can't Keep Calm

Fans were waiting with bated breath after the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies made a huge announcement. The production house has Ashwini Dutt bankrolling some high-budgeted projects. Netizens were also coming up with several speculations. Rumour mills were abuzz that Ashwini Dutt will be pairing up with Jr NTR once again for his next film. But now it seems that Nag Ashwin, who is the son-in-law of Ashwini Dutt and is also the director of the National Award-winning film Mahanati, has caught the eye of South sensation Prabhas. Prabhas will now be collaborating with Nag Ashwin for his next after he finishes his ongoing commitments.

Also Read: Prabhas's Romantic Movie Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Ashwini Dutt is known to back some extravagant projects

Film analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his social media to share a glimpse of the upcoming ambitious project. Fans may expect the project to be quite extravagant as Ashwini is known to have some profound lavishness in his films. Fans have been left wanting for more after the first look of the grand announcement. Check out the post.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film

Vyjayanthi Movies has also completed 50 years in the industry which is indeed a huge milestone. The announcement has the makers describing their association with Prabhas as an 'epic journey.' As soon as the film was announced, fans could not control their excitement and expressed it on social media too. Check out some of their reactions.

Finally, here's the much awaited news 💥♥️🥰

Personally, It's the most happiest moment for me, Officially as a Digital Media PR for our darling #Prabhas anna ❤ https://t.co/rySG64o38P#PrabhasNagAshwin @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaDuttCh — kailash (@ka97900538) February 26, 2020

@VyjayanthiFilms Pls take Katrina kaif as heroine and make it a pan indian film... Expectations peeks lo untundhi zabardast pair avtundhi pic.twitter.com/C5o9kZyu8K — tr10to20🗣️🚬 (@tr10to20) February 26, 2020

Can’t wait 😀 — Arun YoYo (@ArunYoYo8) February 26, 2020

Also Read: Prabhas's Four Movies That Were Commercial Hits In The Telugu Industry; Read

Also Read: Prabhas Talks About Overcoming Language Barriers During 'Saaho' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.