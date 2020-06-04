Kerala Elephant Death: Trisha, Amala Paul And Manju Warrier Express Grief

On Wednesday, South Indian actors Trisha, Amala Paul, and Manju Warrier took to their social media accounts to express grief over Kerala elephant death. While Trisha shared an animated picture of an elephant breathing its last, Manju Warrier and Amala Paul shared photos of an elephant walking with a halo above her head. The South Indian actors' social media post comes after several news portals reported the news of the death of a pregnant elephant in Malappuram, Kerala.

Trisha, Amala Paul, and Manju Warrier express grief over Kerala Elephant death:

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Trisha shared an animated picture of an elephant on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, Trisha wrote, "Humans are the virus." (sic) Check out Trisha's social media post:

Meanwhile, Amala Paul seemed angered from the Kerala Elephant death incident, so much that she wished that the crackers were burst on the perpetrator's face. Amala Paul called the incident heinous and said, "I doubt this might not be the first time such a heinous act has taken place." (sic) A furious Amala Paul also said, "No wonder humanity is suffering it's not going to end until the world ends." (sic) Here's Amala Paul's post:

Manju Warrier, on the other hand, shared a cartoon of an elephant with a baby in her womb on her Instagram stories. The post was shared in the early hours of Wednesday. Here's Manju Warrier's post:

Only recently, a pregnant elephant died after eating a pineapple laced with crackers in the Palakkad district of Kerala. The elephant reportedly died in the Velliyar River in Palakkad district on May 27. The death of the elephant has caused an outrage on social media. Besides, Trisha, Amala Paul, and Manju Warrier, other celebrities have condemned the act of violence. South Indian celebrities like Neeraj Madhav, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pranitha Subhash, Rajisha Vijayan have expressed their grief over the incident. Netizens across the country have condemned the act.

