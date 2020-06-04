'We've Failed As A Race': Arjun Kapoor Expresses Grief Over Killing Of Pregnant Elephant

Arjun Kapoor has expressed grief over the pregnant elephant's death in Kerala. Kapoor took to his social media and talked about how humans have failed as a race. Kapoor is one of the several celebrities who have come forward to talk about the death of the Kerala elephant. Read more:

Arjun Kapoor on Kerala elephant's death

On June 3, 2020, Arjun Kapoor took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of an elephant who is in water and is bleeding. In the captioned of this social media post, Kapoor talked about how we have failed as a race. He then said that we cannot keep the Earth safe and protect it. The actor also said that we must respect all the species that exist with us. He then went on to say that we are going to lose the trust of these animals and we are going to pay. He also said that it is inevitable. Here is the social media post by Arjun Kapoor:

This Kerala elephant post by Kapoor went on to garner over one hundred and forty thousand likes within nine hours. He captioned it saying, "We have failed as a race. We can't keep the earth safe & protect it, we can't respect the other species that exist with us. We are all failures nothing & no one can argue otherwise. We will lose their trust, we will suffer & pay. It is inevitable...Original Artist - @karanacharya.kk". Several celebrities like Amy Jackson, Karishma Tanna, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora commented on this post with the broken-heart emoji.

Author Robert Drake, who is known for books like Beautiful Chaos, Black Butterfly, and A Brilliant Madness, also commented on the photo and said, "We are failing. But remember there is always hope for the next generation. We must teach them to respect all life. Both humans and animals. That's always a chance. Always a light". Actor Akshay Kumar had also spoken about this incident on his social media handle and expressed his anger against those who have done it.

