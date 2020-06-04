Bhumi Pednekar Introduces New Climate Change GIF Set By Giphy Called 'Climate Warriors'

Bhumi Pednekar is an actor who has always been a part of socially relevant films. The actor in real life too is known for her charitable works and gestures. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to introduce her fans to Climate Warrior GIFs. The actor seemed excited as she unveiled a few gifs from the GIF set.

Bhumi Pednekar introduces "Climate Warriors" GIF set

Bhumi Pednekar and Giphy, which is a popular Gif site, came together to create a set of Gifs that speak of various social messages. The issues that affect the environment, including climate change, scarcity of water, global warming, etc. were highlighted in these Gifs. Bhumi Pednekar has called this set the "Climate Warrior" set. This hints that climate change is real and needs our support.

The Gifs have been unveiled to the public as a way to create awareness among the general public about the changes in the environment and its effects. The Gifs can prove to be an effective conversation starter and hence Bhumi Pednekar shared them with her followers. Later on, Bhumi uploaded a series of videos in which she talks about the Gifs and their significance. It was then that Bhumi revealed the purpose of the Gifs were indeed to raise awareness among the public. She also added that the team has taken tremendous effort to come up with the Gifs and thus insisted her followers go and check them out.

To check out the Gifs by Bhumi Pednekar, one would have to log in to their Instagram profile. Go on to their stories section, swipe up and click on the Gifs icon. Once the search bar appears, one would have to type in “Climate Warrior” to search for these particular Gifs by Bhumi Pednekar. Once done, the Gifs will appear and one can use them on their stories and thus spread a positive message.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Durgavati which production has currently been halted due to the pandemic conditions. She will also be seen in the multi starrer, Takht which will be directed by Karan Johar. Fans of the actor are extremely excited to watch her in these two films.

