'Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku' Cast: Jayasurya, Cochin Hanifa & Other Actors Of The Film

The Malayalam-language film Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku hit the theatres back in 2004. The Thaha directorial had an ensemble cast of Jayasurya, Harisree Asokan, Cochin Hanifa and Narendra Prasad. Rathi Arumugam was seen playing the lead. Here are the details of its cast members and the name of their character in the film.

Cast of 'Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku'

Jayasurya

Jayasurya played the lead character Dineshan Kondody. Jayasurya has delivered numerous hit Malayalam films. The 41-year-old actor is popular among the audience for his comic-oriented characters in films like Swapnakkoodu, Pulival Kalyana, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chocolate and Gulumaal.

Harisree Asokan

The legendary comedy actor Harisree Asokan was seen playing Vallabhan in the film. Interestingly, he is known for delivering comedy characters in more than 200 Malayalam films. He was last seen in 2020's release Minnal Murali.

Cochin Hanifa

Cochin Hanifa gave a good laugh to the audience with his portrayal of Vadival Vasu in the film. Earlier in the 1970s, he was popular among the audience for his villainous characters. But, later, he became one of the most popular comedians of Malayalam cinema. With more than 300 Malayalam films in his repertoire, he has also directed two films.

Thalaivasal Vijay

The film saw Thalaivasal Vijay as Periya Thevar. Not only Malayalam but he has also worked in Tamil cinema. In his career spanning over 25 years, Vijay has appeared in more than 200 films.

Rathi Arumugam

Rathi Arumugam, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema, played the female lead of the film as Sundari. Her critically acclaimed performances include the 2002's release Solla Marandha Kadhai. Reportedly, she will mark her comeback in the upcoming Bollywood film Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush along with Akshay Kumar.

'Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku' reviews

Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku movie narrated the story of two friends, Dineshan (Jayasurya) and Vallabhan (Harisri Asokan), who try to sell a palatial house - Kerala House - so that they can make some money as commission. The film took a twist when it was revealed that the house is located on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

The friend duo played tricks and tactics to convince Narendra Prasad and his family to buy the house. Although the film bagged a mixed response from the critics, it managed to receive a positive response from the audience for its on-point humour and punch lines. The IMDb rating of the film is stated 3.8 out of 10.

