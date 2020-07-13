Ketaki Chitale Supports Agrima Joshua In Shivaji Maharaj Controversy, Slams Shubham Mishra

Over the past few days, there has been an uproar regarding comedian Agrima Joshua who made supposedly offensive statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Though many are calling her out regarding the matter, there are many celebs and comedians who have come out in support of her. Now, actor Ketaki Chitale has also voiced out her opinion over the controversy on her social media.

Ketaki Chitale comes out in support of Agrima Joshua

Ketaki Chitale said that people cause a furore as soon as they hear Shivaji's name. She said that people do not have the 'intelligence to understand the information regarding different matters'. Ketaki further wrote that they are 'starting politics' in the name of Shivaji Maharaj. The actor said that people don't realise that they are making their own worth questionable through their actions. She further joked that people need a 'tiny bit of intelligence to understand that as well'.

ALSO READ | 'Accept Apology': Agrima Joshua Posts Video After Joke On Shivaji Maharaj Sparks Row

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Thanks Gujarat Cops For Action Against Foul Goon Who Threatened Agrima Joshua

She stated that people use the word 'Marathi' on social media and behave however they want just for a few likes. Ketaki Chitale added that youths who struggle with finding jobs in real life are usually the ring-masters of the circus caused on social media. She further said that these people need basic schooling first.

Chitale further questioned the educational base with Parshya and Archi (from Sairat) being role models for people. She stated that people use the names of great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and more only when 'they need to win arguments'. She further urged people to 'read their literature and correct themselves'.

ALSO READ | Who Is Shubham Mishra? Vile Threat Video On Agrima Joshua Lands 'social Worker' In Lockup

What is the controversy?

Comedian Agrima Joshua posted a video of one of her standup sketches. In the video, she is explaining some comments from Quora about the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue being built in Maharashtra. The statements were supposedly offensive for some people from the community and caused controversy regarding the matter.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

The comedian has been receiving multiple threats on social media due to the controversy. Many celebs and comedians have spoken out in support of her. Agrima has already taken down the video and has apologised to people over hurting their sentiments through her statements.

ALSO READ | Who Is Agrima Joshua? Comedian Apologises After Shivaji Statue Joke; Makes Goon Repent Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.