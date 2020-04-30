'KGF' Actor Yash's Son To Turn 6 Months; Wife Radhika Says 'He Will Greet You All'

KGF fame Yash's son Ayush will be celebrating his six months on Friday. Radhika Pandit, the wife of KGF star, took to her social media to announce the news. As a part of Ayush's six months-day, the couple will be sending out the first pictures of Ayush to the world, revealed Radhika in her social media post. She shared the piece of good news with a photo of Ayra holding her little brother. Have a look at it.

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in a private ceremony in 2016. The couple is blessed with two kids- Ayra and Ayush. Reported as the power couple of Sandalwood, the actors prefer to keep their personal life away from social media, especially Yash. However, Radhika Pandit misses no chance to post a picture of her kids Ayra and Ayush. She regularly posts photos from her day to day life.

Meanwhile, Yash is gearing up for the sequel of his 2018 hit film KGF: Chapter 1. The movie, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in the lead, will narrate the tale of Rocky. The Prashanth Neel directorial is slated to hit the marquee by the end of 2020. The makers of KGF recently released the first look poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

