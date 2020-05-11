KGF Cast's Whopping Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Details Inside

KGF Chapter 1 is directed and written by Prashanth Neel and released in 2018. The Yash-starrer film is very popular among the fans of South Indian cinema and the sequel of the film is set to release later this year. However, recently, KGF Chapter 1 is in news for a controversy. Reportedly, the makers of the film are likely to sue a local Telugu channel for airing the film illegally. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film.

KGF cast's combined net worth

Yash as Rocky

Yash is a very popular actor in the south Indian film industry. In the film KGF, he played the character of Rocky. He has won numerous awards for many films and is appreciated by critics also for his acting skills.

The actor started his career with a television serial and made his film debut in the year 2008. Yash is very famous for his roles in movies like Rajadhani and Mr. and Mrs Ramachari. According to the media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs. 40 crores.

Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty, in the film KGF, played the role of Reena Desai. The actor is popular in the South Indian film industry and has several films. According to a media portal, her net worth is $ 1 million which is approximately Rs 6 crores. The actor earns money from getting featured in various films and ad commercials.

Anant Nag

Anant Nag is a south Indian actor and in the film KGF, he played the character of Anand Ingalagi. According to various media portals, the actor’s net worth is $3 million. This is around Rs. 22 crores. The actor earns money from his acting career.

Achyutha Kumar

The actor played the role of Guru Pandian in the film KGF. According to various media portals, his net worth is around $1 million which is approximately Rs. 7 crores. The actor earns money from his acting career and various brand endorsements.

Vasishta N. Simha

Vasishta N. Simha played the role of Kamal in the film KGF. The actor is very popular in the South Indian film industry and has been featured in several films. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is unknown as he has kept his personal life private.

Ramachandra Raju

Ramachandra Raju played the role of Garuda in the film KGF. He is a popular face in South Indian cinema and has been featured in several films. According to various media portals, the net worth of the actor is unknown as he keeps his personal life private.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Trailer of film/ Youtube, Yash Instagram

