Shweta Tiwari's 'hit Me Challenge' Gets Slammed; Fans Claim It Promotes Domestic Violence

The recent 'Hit me challenge' took social media by storm as several videos of people taking up the challenge went viral. Recently, a lot of eminent faces of the Hindi television industry also joined the bandwagon as they too took up the '#hitmechallenge' too. The 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actor Shweta Tiwari recently posted their version of the challenge on her Instagram handle.

The video shared by Tiwari featured various actors including Sharad Malhotra, Debina Banerjee and Karanveer Mehra to name a few. However, the video received mixed reactions from the masses as many pointed it out saying that it provokes domestic violence.

The caption of Shweta Tiwari's post read, "This was so much fun ALSO this is when someone says “I need to step out!!!” #hitmechallenge"

Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Malhotra and Debina Bonnerjee's 'hit me challenge' got slammed by fans online

Recently, the 'hit me challenge' went viral after a group of stuntmen from France started the trend on social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The challenge comprises a compilation of videos with multiple cuts, wherein one person hits the camera and the other gives the reaction to it, with all of them actually performing them from their respective homes. After Shweta Tiwari and her colleagues shared their version of the 'hit me challenge,' a lot of users called them out by slamming them for promoting domestic violence in the comment section of the post.

One user commented on the post writing, "Funny but y mar peet do something constructive" while the other wrote, "Rhetorical for physical abuse - though intended for the virus... didn't like it". Furthermore, a user questioned them writing, "Why are we promoting domestic violence or violence at all?" Check out the comments below:

(Image credit: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

