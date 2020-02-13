'KGF' Star Yash And Wife Radhika's NET WORTH Will Leave You Stumped

While Yash is gearing up for his much-anticipated film K.G.F - Chapter 2, his wife Radhika Pandit too has carved a niche in the Kannada cinema. Radhika Pandit and Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash amongst fans, got hitched in a star-studded ceremony in 2016. Ever since then, they have been considered one of the most adorable couples of Tollywood.

Yash, who has a long list of movies under his belt, is most popularly known for his commendable acting skills in the KGF franchise. In 2019, the couple set the internet ablaze when they broke the big news of being blessed with a baby boy. While the duo is busy with their respective careers, here's a look at Yash's net worth and Radhika Pandit's net worth together.

Yash's net worth

Yash, who reportedly began his acting career in a television serial, made his feature film debut with Moggina Manasu in 2008 where he played the male lead opposite Radhika. He is best known for his remarkable roles in the movies Rajadhani and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari. According to the latest report, Yash's net worth is recorded to be Rs. 40 crores.

Radhika Pandit's net worth

Known for her roles in the films titled Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama and Bahaddur, Radhika Pandit has also has proved her mettle in the South Indian film industry. As per several reports, Radhika Pandit’s net worth is reported to be somewhere around Rs.11.9 crores.

The duo, Yash and Radhika Pandit's combined net worth are estimated to be around Rs. 51.9 crores.

Yash and Radhika Pandit met on the sets of a television soap Nandagokula in 2007. They have also shared the screen space in biggies like Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, and Drama. Parents of two, the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the year 2018 and then a baby boy in 2019. Both Yash and Radhika are active members of social media and keep their fans updated with their whereabouts.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image courtesy: Radhika Pandit Instagram)

