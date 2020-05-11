Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Talks About The Respect She Has For Her Strong Mother

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari recently spoke about all the struggles that her mother has had to go through in professional and personal life. Palak Tiwari spoke about how proud she is of her mother and pointed towards the immense strength that her mother possesses. She also spoke about her mother’s ability to keep calm without holding any grudges against the people who did her wrong.

Palak Tiwari’s unconditional love and respect for her mother

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of much-loved television actor Shweta Tiwari, from her first marriage which had reportedly fallen apart due to domestic violence. Palak Tiwari recently spoke to a leading daily about why she feels so proud of her mother, Shweta Tiwari, at all times. She recollected being proud of calling her a mother while growing up when she used to attend school functions like a parent-teacher meeting. She was of the opinion that one’s parent does not have to be an actor or super famous for a child to feel that way. Palak Tiwari said that she is still learning about the struggles that her mother went through in her personal and professional life. She also added that the more she learns about the struggle, the more she wonders how her mother is still sane and is the way that she is, in spite of such difficulties in the past.

Palak Tiwari spoke to the leading daily about how people turn vicious and also react in immoral ways when life throws lemons at them. She said that when people are at a low point in their lives, they tend to react differently. Most people become susceptible and let vice take over them but what she appreciated the most about her mother was that she did not react in that manner. Palak Tiwari also said that when her mother, Shweta Tiwari, was at the lowest point in life, she would always strive harder.

