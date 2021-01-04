'KGF Chapter 2' Drops New Still Of 'Rocky Bhai', Fans Go Into A Frenzy

The makers of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 have dropped a new still from the upcoming film ahead of its teaser release. The new still from the film portrays Yash in an intense role. Yash's look from KGF 2 is doing the rounds on social media as fans of the actor have gone berserk with the surprise release of picture, ahead of the teaser release.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

A new still from KGF Chapter 2 releases

The new still from the film portrays intense looks and actor Yash is seen sitting on a wooden box, holding a stick in his hand. The actor in the picture is seen immersed in deep thoughts. This image, too, has red hues like all the previous stills from the movie that have been released. Director Prashant Neel took to his Twitter handle and wrote in the caption, “The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now!” He further mentioned in the post that the teaser of the movie will release on January 8th at 10:18 AM. Check out the new still from the movie below.

KGF's Yash's new still

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Fans go into a frenzy seeing Yash's photos

As soon as the new still from KGF Chapter 2 went up on social media, fans of the actor gushed to it and flooded the post with their comments and reactions. A number of online users stated in the comments on how excited they are about the upcoming film. Several other Twitterati sent much love to the actor and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post.

Many other fans of the actor asked for more details about the movie. Several other fans appreciated the look of the actor in the new glimpse of the movie. Many netizens wished the team of KGF Chapter 2 good luck and sent them wishes.

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser release date

The teaser of the film will release on January 8th, which happens to be actor Yash’s birthday. In a tweet earlier, Prashanth Neel had revealed that the movie will be available to watch only on the big screen. He had also revealed that the filming of the movie has ended and that it was a treat to work with Yash. KGF Chapter 2 trailer has not released yet.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

More about 'KGF Chapter 2'

KGF Chapter 2 is a period action film and a sequel to the 2018 film KGF Chapter 1. This Prashanth Neel directorial film stars Yash in the lead role of Rocky Bhai in the movie. He shall share the screen with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as lead antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in pivotal roles among others. KGF Chapter 2 release date has not been announced yet.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.