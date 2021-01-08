KGF Chapter 2: Who Leaked KGF 2 Teaser? What To Expect From The Film?

KGF: Chapter 1 was one of 2018’s most celebrated films. Though originally a Kannada film, KGF managed to earn a massive reception all over India and garnered a whopping Rs. 250 crore in the box office. As it was announced to be a franchise, fans were already at sixes and sevens waiting for its Chapter 2.

Due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus, the movie’s filming had to be put on a hold, which led to the delay in its release. Soon after, KGF franchise’s director Prashanth Neel announced that the wait is officially over and that the second chapter will hit the big screens soon. Following closely, the teaser release of the movie was announced and had fans jumping with anticipation. However, what happened thereafter wasn't expected as KGF 2 teaser was leaked.

Who leaked KGF 2 teaser?

KGF Chapter 2 teaser was scheduled to release on the same day as its lead actor Yash’s birthday i.e. January 8th. However, the plan was wrecked with an intruder leaking the teaser well before the date mentioned. To contain the damage, the film’s team had no option but to prepone its teaser reveal, therefore releasing it on January 7th instead.

Actor Yash, too, voiced his disappointment in an Instagram video made for his fans. He expressed that he does not know why someone would leak the teaser but assured that we shouldn't worry. Since many of his fans had made extensive plans for the teaser release, he offered his sincere apologies and ended the video on a good note by saying, "This is just the teaser, there is an entire film that awaits you.”

More about KGF 2 teaser

As seen in the grand teaser of KGF, the second chapter introduces two new actors, who are also among the known faces in Bollywood, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt respectively. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the villain in the upcoming movie and Raveena Tandon is also said to have a pivotal role in the story. Srinidhi Shetty, the heroine in KGF Chapter 1, will reprise her role in Chapter 2.

The teaser ends with the line, “The promise will be kept,” which alludes to the first movie where Rocky had promised his mother that he won’t die in poverty. KGF Chapter 2 is slated for a summer release directly into the theatres. Though the wait isn’t nearly over yet, the teaser is enough to satiate fan’s excitement for the time being.

