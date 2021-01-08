Yash's Birthday: 15 Unknown Facts About The 'KGF' Star That You Need To Know

Quick links:
Popular Kannada actor Yash is celebrating his birthday today. He started his career with Jambada Hudugi and in 2008 he did Moggina Manasu and won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. His last release KGF brought him huge success and fame. It became the highest-grossing movie in Kannada film industry and was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. On the occasion of Yash's birthday, let us take a look at 15 intriguing facts about him.
Yash was born to his father who is a bus driver in the KSRTC transport service, and later in the BMTC transport service. His mother, Pushpa, is a homemaker. Yash's family hail from a small town in Hassan district of Karnataka.
Yash's birthname is Naveen Kumar Gowda and he has a younger sister Nandini. He spent his childhood in Mysore and did his pre-university from Mahajana Education Society. Later on, he joined a drama troupe.
Yash's career began with TV shows and supporting roles in movies. The first series he worked on was Nanda Gokula. It was directed by Ashok Kashyap.
Yash took some time to enter the film industry. He made his debut with Jambada Hudugi (2007) and in 2008 he played the supporting role in Moggina Manasu. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Yash's first solo movie was in 2010 with Modalsala. It was written and directed by Purushottham C. Somanathapura. The movie was his first solo commercial hit.
Post-2010, Yash went on to deliver commercial hit movies. His movie with his co-star Radhika in 2014, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari became the highest-grossing film. This marked his fifth consecutive movie to be commercially hit. He became the highest-paid Kannada actors in Sandalwood.
Yash also gave his voice for two songs in his movie. In Mr. and Mrs. Ramachaari he sang 'Annthamma'. On the other hand, he sang 'Annange Love Angle' for Masterpiece.
Yash met his wife Radhika on the set of his first series, Nanda Gokula. They worked together in several movies together. They kept their relationship a secret for a long time.
Yash and Radhika got secretly engaged in Goa on August 12, 2016. Later on, they got married in a private ceremony in Bangalore on December 9, 2016. For their reception, Yash invited everyone from Karnataka at Bangalore Palace.
The couple is parents to two kids. Their first girl child, Arya was born on December 2, 2018. Whereas, their son Yatharv was born on October 30, 2019.
Yash and Radhika founded an organisation to help the poor. The couple named it as Yasho Marga Foundation. They have donated 4 crores to Koppal district to help them with the lakes and providing them with pure drinking water.
In 2018, Yash became a part of an expensive project. He became the lead actor in KGF that was made on a budget of 80 crores. The movie will also have a sequel.
Yash's KGF became the highest-grossing movie. He is the only Kannada actor to enter the 200 crore club. The movie was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
After the success of KGF, Yash is said to charge 15 crores per project. This made him the highest-paid actor. The sequel of the movie will feature Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.
Yash was actively involved in politics. He has campaigned for BJP and JD(S) candidates in Mysore and Mandya districts in the Karnataka state assembly elections in 2018. He claimed to not support political parties but good candidates.
On the occasion of Yash's birthday, the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was released. The teaser is 2 minutes long and is action-filled. Watch the trailer here :
