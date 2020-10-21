'KGF' Star Srindhi Shetty's Net Worth Today Since Her Debut In 'Jyoti' Will Surprise You

South Indian actor Srinidhi Shetty has been working in the film industry for a long time and has delivered a wide range of successful movies in her career. The actor has been a part of nearly four blockbuster projects. Here is everything you need to know about Srinidhi Shetty’s net worth. Read more details about her career.

Srinidhi Shetty’s net worth

As per a report published in topplanetinfo.com, actor Srinidhi Shetty’s net worth is estimated to be around 1 million USD. Converted in rupees, Srinidhi Shetty’s net worth becomes Rs 7,34,26,300 (Rs 7.34 crores). If the rumours are to be believed, actor Srinidhi Shetty owns a plush apartment in the heart of Bengaluru.

Shetty was crowned as the Miss Supranational India, post which the actor represented the country at an international level in the Miss Supranational beauty pageant in 2016. More so, in her career, Srinidhi has worked with many brands and has endorsed their products in various television commercials. The actor currently has 4.7 lakh followers on Instagram.

The actor recently made it to the news when the makers of her debut film, KGF unveiled a new poster of the film, which features Srinidhi Shetty wearing a black and gold lehenga. The poster is reportedly a shot of Srinidhi Shetty from the second part of Yash's KGF. Take a look at the poster:

Can Love and Brutality Coexist...??



Now, here is a gift that I will cherish forever!!

To Prashanth Neel , Vijay Kiragandur sir , @hombalefilms and my entire KGF team - Gratitude! Love! Humbled!



A million Thanks!! #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/7MBQGoZyNj — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) October 21, 2020

Srinidhi Shetty in KGF 2

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the movie is directed by Prashant Neel. Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut in the Kannada film industry with this film. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows the story of the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields' new overlord, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

