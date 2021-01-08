Producer Arrested In Cheating Case Funded Kannada Actress Radhika Kumaraswamy ?

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has been probing a cheating case involving producer Yuvaraj, who has claimed to be associated with a right-wing organisation. A new twist in this investigation has surfaced wherein Sandalwood actress Radhika Kumaraswamy has alleged that she received Rs 75 lakh from him.

The actress further mentioned that Yuvaraj had given her Rs 15 lakh for a historical movie in the making. Another Rs 60 lakh was later deposited into her account. She said the depositor was introduced as Yuvaraj’s brother-in-law.

READ | Kiccha Sudeepa's 'Hebbuli' Was 1st Kannada Film To Gross ₹100 Crores At The Box Office?

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Radhika said that Yuvaraj was known to her and her father for around 17 years. He had approached her for a historical movie, she said, adding that Yuvaraj owned a production house. She also stressed that politics and contesting of elections had nothing to do with this.

READ | On Yash's Birthday Occasion, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The KGF Fame Actor

Radhika said that many of Yuvaraj’s predictions had turned true for her – right from her father’s death to her life and career. While discussing the historical movie, she was transferred Rs 15 lakh, the actress said. There was no agreement on the movie nor any transfer of cash, according to her.

“When I asked him who the producer was, he said his brother-in-law was producing the movie. And so, I didn’t bother with the agreement. This isn’t the first time. I have worked on many films based on trust and without the agreement".

READ | Recap 2020: Yagna Shetty To Ramesh Aravind; Best Performances In Kannada Movie

The transaction took place in February-March, 2020. With the advent of the pandemic, Radhika has claimed that she never questioned Yuvaraj. According to the CCB sleuths, Yuvaraj was in touch with many actors apart from Radhika. The actress’ brother has also been questioned by the police.

READ | 'KGF 2' Teaser Gets Thumbs Up From Fans; Netizens Say 'Lives Up To The Hype'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.