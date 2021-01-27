'Khadgam' Movie Cast: Srikanth, Ravi Teja And Other Actors Part Of The Telugu Drama

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Khadgam is a Telugu action drama released in the year 2002. Produced by Sunkara Madhu Murali under Karthikeya Movies, the film features Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Sonali Bendre, Sangeetha Krish and Kim Sharma in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The successful action film was dubbed in Hindi as Marte Dam Tak and in Tamil as Manik Baasha. The film was later also remade in Hindi as Insan with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tushar Kapoor as the lead characters.

Have a look at the Khadgam movie cast below

The plot of the film revolves around the life of an aspiring Hindu actor who dreams of playing the lead. The story chronicles the life of three friends-the Hindu actor, one proud Muslim and an inspector. In the film, it turns out that Amjad’s brother works as an informant for the Pakistani government. The three men team up in order to prevent the informant from smuggling an imprisoned terrorist across the border.

Khadgam cast

Srikanth

Srikanth plays the lead Radhakrishna in the film, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, has appeared in more than 120 films. The actor has appeared in popular films like Chinna Alludu, One by Two, Jantar Mantar, Love Game, Vetagadu, Lucky, Veta, Terror and many more. He was last seen in Ide Maa Katha and will next be seen in NBK106.

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja plays Koti in the action flick. The actor is popular for his action-comedy films and has appeared in over fifty films. Ravi has appeared in films like Karthavyam, Allari Priyudu, Ninne Pelladata, Sindhooram, Nee Kosam and many more. He was last seen in Disco Raja and Krack. He will next be seen in Khiladi.

Prakash Raj

Amjad is played by Prakash. Alongside being an actor, Prakash is also a television presenter, activist and a politician. He has appeared in many South Indian films and even Bollywood films. He has been featured in films such as Appu, Badri, Manoharam, Little John, Dhaya, and others. He will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, Agni Siragugal, Annatthe and Thalaivi.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre plays Swathi in the film, however, Ramya Krishnan has lent her voice for the character. Sonali predominantly works in Hindi cinema. She has been featured in popular films such as Aag, Diljale, Apne Dam Par, Tarazu, Angaaray, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Naa Ho and many more. She was last seen in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!.

Sangeetha Krish

Sangeetha played Seethamahalakshmi. Alongside being an actor, she is a popular playback singer. Sangeetha is popularly known as Rasika in the Malayalam cinema. She is best known for her roles in Pithamagan, Uyir, Dhanam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Thambikottai and many more.

Kim Sharma

Kim plays Pooja in the action drama. Kim has mainly worked in Hindi cinema. She has been featured in films such as Darr, Mohabbatein, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Tom, Dick and Harry, Zindaggi Rocks and many more. She was last seen in Yagam in 2010 as Sophie.

