Barcelona, Real Madrid Lead 2021 Football Money League Despite Significant Monetary Losses

LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid have retained their status as the top two richest football clubs in the world despite the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. La Blaugrana’s income stream was reported at a whopping €715.1m which remains the highest in world football, narrowly ousting rivals Real Madrid, whose total is second in the global list at €714.9m. Reports suggest that the top 20 highest revenue generating clubs in world football will have missed out on over €2 billion in revenue due to the pandemic by the end of the 2020-21 season.

On Tuesday, Deloitte’s Sports Business Group released the 24th edition of the “Football Money League”, which profiles the financial performance of football clubs. Despite facing bankruptcy, Barcelona remained atop the Money League, while Premier League clubs Man United, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur feature in the top 10 clubs during a year hampered monetarily by the impact of the coronavirus.

However, the Red Devils suffered the biggest revenue drop among the top 20 teams, losing 19 per cent of their revenue. Man United featured in the top three of the Football Money League since the recordings began. European champions Bayern Munich grabbed the third spot on the list but United were still the highest-ranked English team.

The top 20 clubs generate a massive £980million less in 2019/20 than they did in 2018/19.



The top 15 from the @Deloitte football money league...

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s status as the two richest clubs in world football may seem somewhat at odds with their recent relative frugality. Both sides’ sales outweighed their purchases in the last transfer window. Only two clubs in the Money League’s top 20 — FC Zenit and Everton — saw an increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

💰 The clubs that earned the most money in the 2019/20 season according to the Deloitte Football Money League [md] pic.twitter.com/yqJklm7zJI — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) January 26, 2021

The top 20 clubs generated a combined €8.2 billion in 2019/20, down by 12 per cent in comparison to the previous season (€9.3 billion), with broadcast revenue falling by €937m, along with €257m less from matchday revenue. However, there was still a €105m increase in commercial revenue.

Top 20 richest football clubs in 2021

FC Barcelona - €715.1m Real Madrid - €714.9m Bayern Munich - €628.6m Manchester United - €575.6m Liverpool - €551.8m Manchester City - €543.9m Paris Saint-Germain - €536.2m Chelsea - €464.7m Tottenham Hotspur - €441.2m Juventus - €394.8m Arsenal - €384.6m Borussia Dortmund - €361.8m Atletico Madrid - €329.1m Inter Milan - €288m FC Zenit - €234.1m Schalke 04 - €220m Everton - €210m Lyon - €209.2m Napoli - €174.5m Eintracht Frankfurt - €171.8m

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Barcelona Instagram