Khushbu Sundar Spills The Beans On Her Weight Loss Transformation

South Indian actor Khushbu Sundar has been quarantining along with her husband and children. Recently, the actor took the internet by a storm when she shared several pictures of herself where she has lost a ton of weight. Khushbu Sundar has now come ahead and revealed the real reason behind the transformation. Read on:

Khushbu Sundar talks about transformation

Khushbu Sundar recently surprised her fans with her transformation when she shared a few selfies on social media. Now, she has come forward and also stated the reason behind such a change. Khushbu Sundar revealed in another post on social media that the lockdown is responsible for her drastic transformation.

The actor added that since she has no help, she has been singlehandedly doing all the chores around the house. Additionally, Sundar also revealed that she works out every day which includes yoga and plank. She also added that she is a big foodie and hence has smaller portions of food. These circumstances led to the transformation of Khushbu Sundar during the lockdown period.

Take a look at Khushbu Sundar’s post here:

Many ask me the reason behind my transformation.blame it on lockdown..no help for 70days..was singlehandedly dng all work at home;sweeping,dusting,mopping,dishes,laundry,gardening n cleaning the toilets too. Ofcz workout(yoga+plank)played a major role.And I am not a big eater😊🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

A couple of days ago, Khushbu Sundar had shared a few selfies of herself which had her in a thinner version. In the pictures, the actor can be seen flaunting a smile and many fans were stunned by the transformation. She had further written, “Learn to smile through the pain. A smile will help you sail through every up n down, high n low, good n bad. And nothing is more important than you..your health, your happiness..a healthy heart n a healthy mind means a healthy you..stay healthy and stay happy..keep smiling”.

Learn to smile through the pain. A smile will help you sail through every up n down,high n low,good n bad. And nothing is more important than you..your health, your happiness..a healthy heart n a healthy mind means a healthy you..stay healthy and stay happy..keep smiling.😊😊❤❤ pic.twitter.com/kZajojhOl5 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Khushbu Sundar even visited the sets of a show with the President of Society of Television Producers of South India, Sujatha Vijayakumar and the President of Film Employees Federation of South India, RK Selvamani. They visited the sets to make sure that everyone is following the safety guidelines given. They made sure that the sets had proper sanitation and everyone followed rules of social distancing.

Visited a shooting location along with #STEPSPresident @sujataa_HMM n #RKSelvamani to check the arrangements being done by the producers as shootings of TV has started.Hygiene,sanitization,social distancing n use of mask is a must. Glad everyone is following the norms perfectly. pic.twitter.com/fvU7EOG2cG — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 10, 2020

On the work front, Khushbu Sundar will be next seen in the much anticipated, Annaatthe. The film stars megastar Rajinikanth and is directed by Siva. The film is expected to release by early 2021.

