Did Khushbu Sundar Throw Shade At Meera Chopra After Her Feud With Jr NTR Fans?

Fans of Jr NTR are now rallying behind Khushbu Sundar after she posted a tweet that may have been an indirect dig at Meera Chopra. For those unaware, Meera Chopra recently had an ugly twitter feud with Jr NTR's fans after she mentioned that she was not his fan. Many of Jr NTR's fans took things too far and even sent Meera Chopra rape and death threats. Meera Chopra later filed a Cyber Crime FIR against Jr NTR's fan pages that spammed her with threats.

Jr NTR fans believe Khushbu Sundar indirectly slammed Meera Chopra

Some women never change or learn. Poor them.. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 3, 2020

On June 03, 2020, Khushbu Sundar took to social media to share the above post. Without taking names she claimed that "some women" never changed or learn anything. Since this tweet was posted right after Meera Chopra's Twitter feud with Jr NTR fans, many netizens believe that this was Khushbu Sundar's indirect way of taking a dig at the former. Soon after Khushbu Sundar posted this message online, hundreds of Jr NTR fans flooded the comments section to praise her and thank her for her support.

Khushbu Sundar recently confirmed that she was actually a hardcore fan of Jr NTR. This is why many fans think that this tweet is actually in support of Jr NTR and his fandom. Even after fans started associating her tweet with Meera Chopra, Khushbu Sundar did not clarify her statement nor did she redact the tweet. Below are some tweets by Jr NTR fans appreciating Khushbu Sundar for 'supporting' Jr NTR:

This is what we @tarak9999 fans are always proud of.



One of our Cult Fan @khushsundar Maam is always there for our @tarak9999 anna as a fan to support even if some attention seekers are trying to defame our Idol



Love you maam @khushsundar for all the Love 😍#WeLoveTarakAnna — JrNTR_TheManOfAMillionHearts (@Koushik_JrNTR) June 3, 2020

Thanks for accepting The Truth and supporting it🙏 pic.twitter.com/hlIvcYGJFo — Eshwar ƬαཞąƘ (@Eshwar_Tarak) June 3, 2020

Tq So Much @khushsundar Madam Really You Are With Us A True @tarak9999 Anna Fan And Kind Heart Person And Good Actress God To Tamil Industry Really We Can Say That Thank U A Lot Madam With Heartful Tqs Really Madam U R Only The Actor Who Supported Us Tq So Much Madam Luv U Madam pic.twitter.com/PY4iyaudAe — V_R_Ram_Gopal (@VRRamGopal1) June 3, 2020

How Meera Chopra's feud with Jr NTR's fans began

A few days ago, Meera Chopra started an AMA session on her Twitter page. During the AMA, a fan asked her if she was a fan of Jr NTR. Meera Chopra replied that she did not know him and that she was not a fan. This did not go well Jr NTR's massive fanbase and several fans took to Twitter to slam Meera Chopra for her comments. However, some fans took things too far and sent the actor rape and death threats.

Heeding to singer Chinmayi Sripada's advice, Meera Chopra filed an FIR against those fans of Jr NTR with the Hydrabad Cyber Police. She also wrote a letter to the Women's Commission of India. While many fans supported Meera Chopra after she filed an FIR, some Jr NTR fans were still mad at the actor and continued to abuse her online.

[Promo Image from Khushbu Sundar and Meera Chopra Instagram]

