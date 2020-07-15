Kichcha Sudeepa adopts government schools in Karnataka, working on digitizing education

The global pandemic has created havoc all across, leaving thousands struggling to overcome the problems they have encountered due to the deadly virus. Scores of Bollywood celebrities are extending their hand of help to the needy amid the harsh situations prevailing in the country. South Indian superstar Kichcha Sudeepaha emerged to be a huge Coronavirus warrior after his recent act of humanity and mankind. According to reports, his charitable trust has been helping out families combat the COVID 19 situation. According to the latest media reports, the actor has silently adopted four government schools in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

Kichcha Sudeepa adopts government schools amid COVID-19 havoc

Apart from this, the report also stated that the Dabangg 3 actor has also implemented scholarship programs to help students and has also planned to take care of teachers’ salaries. Kichcha has reportedly hired volunteers to check on the locations of these schools and to thoroughly ensure that the schools are well equipped and well kept. Kichcha’s team has reportedly started working on installing computers in these schools to increase the level of education and give the best they can to the children. According to the reports, Kichcha’s team is also striving hard to work on things in the school that can help implement digitizing the education process.

It was recently reported by a daily portal that Kichcha Sudeepa is all ready to start the shoot of his next big film. It was also reported that the Kannada film industry will also be starting its operations with new strict rules being enforced for the crew and cast on set. The producer of Kichcha's film spoke to the portal and revealed who the film will be produced. It was reported that Kichcha Sudeepa will be soon starting the shoot of his film Phantom. It was reported that this will be the first big-budget Kannada film that will resume shooting. The producer of the film Manjunath Gowda expressed that the cast and the crew of the movie will maintain social distancing and they have set up several safety measures in place for the people working on the film. He also added that the whole crew is from Karnataka.

(Image credit: Kichcha Sudeepa/ Instagram)

