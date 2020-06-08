Chiranjeevi Sarja' Funeral: Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Rashmika & Others Pay Their Last Tributes

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday after suffering from a heart attack at the age of 39. The actor’s last rites were held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse at Kanakapura road, Bengaluru and numerous fans and celebrities attended the funeral. Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Pandit, Yash among many others attended the funeral. Read on to know more details about the same.

South Indian celebrities attended Chiranjeevi's funeral at Bengaluru

The last rites of the actor took place on Monday, June 8, and numerous fans were allowed to pay homage to the actor. While the rites were being telecast live on several channels, many South Indian stars were spotted at the funeral who had come to pay their tributes to the 39-year-old star. Pictures of these celebrities started doing the rounds on the internet.

South Indian celebrities including Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, KGF star Yash, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Rockline Venkatesh and many others were seen attending the funeral to pay their last tributes to the actor.

May your Soul Rest in Peace, Chiru pic.twitter.com/mMOxIyDmJ7 — Blue Chip (@Photos4uIndia) June 8, 2020

Shivanna and Yash Pay Homage to Chiranjeevi Sarja. pic.twitter.com/sJ1Anodtzb — Blue Chip (@Photos4uIndia) June 8, 2020

South Indian actors visit Chiranjeevi Sarja's home

On another note, celebrities like Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chethan, Tara, Sudharani, Rockline Venkatesh, Munirathna, Gurukiran and plenty of celebrities were spotted at his Basavangudi residence to pay their respects. This was before the body was taken to the farmhouse for the last rites.

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi suffered a massive heart attack and took his last breath at the Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar. Upon hearing the news of his demise the whole film fraternity was in shock and deeply saddened by the tragic loss. Chiranjeevi is survived by wife Meghana Raj who is also an actor and is expecting their first child in a few months.

Career of Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi had started his acting career in the year 2009 with the film Vayuputra in which he portrayed the character of Balu. He was much loved by his fans and was affectionately called Chirru. The actor has done over 20 films and had a few projects lined up his way. Chiranjeevi's upcoming films included Rajamarthanda and April.

