Kiccha Sudeep's Next Big Budget Film 'Phantom' Shooting To Start Soon?

The whole world is moving towards the new normal amid the pandemic. Several films and shows are also resuming shooting. In the past few months, several production houses had stopped shooting over safety concerns. But it was recently reported that by a daily portal that Kiccha Sudeep is all ready to start the shoot of his next big film. It was also reported that the Kannada film industry will also be starting its operations with new strict rules being enforced for the crew and cast on set. The producer of Kiccha's film spoke to the portal and revealed who the film will be produced. Read here to know what the producer of the Sudeep's next film had to say about the shooting.

Kiccha Sudeep's next film Phantom to start shooting

It was reported that Kiccha Sudeep will be soon starting the shoot of his film Phantom. It was reported that this will be the first big-budget Kannada film that will resume shooting. The producer of the film Manjunath Gowda expressed that the cast and the crew of the movie will maintain social distancing and they have set up several safety measures in place for the people working on the film. He also added that the whole crew is from Karnataka.

The producer of Phantom mentioned that the whole cast and crew shuttles between the set and accommodation. He also added that all the people involved in the film will not be going home over safety concerns. This was done by the producer after Kiccha Sudeep asked him to do it for ensuring zero risks of any other contact. The producer then added that they have implemented a work-quarantine model for the film shooting.

Manjunath also expressed that he has spoken to unions in Hyderabad for crew members. He added that if anyone was ready to be part of the film making then that person has to comply with the same rules as other crew members and has to go home after the film has wrapped up shooting. The producers of the film also mentioned that the cast and the crew from a certain age limit will be allowed on the set and no elders or children will be seen shooting for the film as of now. He then expressed that the scenes which will feature children will be shot at the end of the 5-day shoot plan which is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.

