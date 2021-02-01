Kiccha Sudeep Refrains From Talking About Darshan Starrer 'Roberrt' Release Controversy

During a virtual press conference in Dubai, Vikrant Rona actor Kiccha Sudeep was asked about the ongoing controversy over Roberrt's release, as reported by the Kannada Web Dunia. The Dabangg star politely declined to talk about the issue and his bite has gone viral on the internet. Responding to the question, the actor reportedly said that he is not big enough to solve another film’s problem. He added that he loves cinema and that God has given everyone their own films to look after and he doesn’t want to say anything about it.

Kiccha Sudeep on Robert release

For the unversed, pro-Kannada activists on Friday, January 29 gathered outside the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce also known as KFCC to protest about the Darshan starrer Roberrt. In a report presented by The News Minute, the film is facing obstacles for its release in Telugu. Darshan’s Roberrt is scheduled for a release on March 11 and the makers wanted to release its Telugu dubbed version on the same date.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce (APFCC) reportedly said that the movie cannot be released on the same date. This led the makers of Roberrt approach the KFCC and file a complaint about the same. As detailed by The News Minute, the president of KFCC Jairaj, claimed that both the film chambers are ‘amicable’ with each other. He added that a few people are protesting and creating a ‘ruckus’.

He confirmed that the complained has been filed and the request of the makers has been taken into consideration. Meanwhile, the lead actor of the film Darshan reportedly said that they do not want to indulge in ‘linguistic politics’. He further claimed that the KFCC has approved their request and that the issue will be resolved soon.

Helmed and written by Tharun Sudhir, Roberrt is an upcoming Kannada action-thriller flick. Bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda the film stars Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat in pivotal roles. Roberrt was initially slated to release amid April 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic production delays resulted in the release to be pushed ahead. Now, after many delays when the film has finally got a release date, Roberrt has embroiled itself in a controversy.

