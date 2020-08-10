Kichcha Sudeep Starrer 'Phantom' First Look Poster Released; See Pic

The first look of actor Kichcha Sudeep from his upcoming film Phantom has been released. The actor is portraying the character of Vikrant Rona in the film and the look of the character is doing the rounds on social media today. Here is a look at the picture.

Taran Adarsh tweets Kichcha's first look in Phantom

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Kichcha Sudeep in his upcoming film Phantom. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting on a seat which has been designed to give the appearance of a mouth. The actor is holding a pistol in one hand and is seen wearing a half-sleeved check shirt along with leather pants. The actor is carrying a beard and moustache, however, his hat has been getting a lot of attention from his fans. Check out the first look poster below.

The first look poster of Kichcha Sudeep's character

Fans react

As soon as the post went up, netizens reacted to the first look of the actor from the film. Several fans commented that the actor was “looking awesome”. A fan commented that the look seems to be a version of the game Temple Run. Many other fans showered the actor with love and called him the 'Emperor of South India'. Within an hour of the release of the first look picture, it got retweeted more than 650 times. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Looks like the film version of Temple Run game 😂 — Balkirat Singh (@BALKI_Singh55) August 10, 2020

Details about Phantom

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Phantom resumed shooting in mid-July after certain relaxation on COVID 19 lockdown. It was one of the first few films to have resumed shoots after the pandemic lockdown. According to reports, the producers of the film said that they would be following all the precautions and guidelines very strictly as the shoot has resumed. The shooting had commenced in Hyderabad and actor Kichcha Sudeep had shared pictures from the sets as well. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Manjunath Gowda. It is an adventure film and according to media reports, it shall release pan India. Actor Kichcha Sudeep had released a sneak peek into the film, Phantom. Check out the video below.

