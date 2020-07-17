Kichcha Sudeep Drives From Bangalore To Hyderabad to Start Shooting For 'Phantom'

A week ago it was reported that Kichcha Sudeepa is all ready to start the shoot of his next big film. It was also reported that the Kannada film industry will also be starting its operations with new strict rules being enforced for the crew and cast on set. And it looks like he has started working on the film as he recently took to his Instagram and shared a post where he revealed that he driving to Hyderabad for his shooting. Take a look at the post here.

Kichcha Sudeepa drives from Bengaluru to Hyderabad

On July 17, the Dabangg 3 actor took to his Instagram feed and shared a motion picture. In this picture, the actor is seen sporting a sleeveless checked shirt and straight-fit denim jeans. He opted for brown sneakers and dark glares to complete his look. He is seen posing for the camera in the post as he shows off his BWM M5 car.

Kichcha captioned the picture and wrote that "15th July-Was happy to finally have a long drive,hyd-blore. Thanks Ram for this pic". After he posted the picture former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs commented on the pic an wrote "Stunning bud ðŸ‘Œ". Take a look at the post and the comment here.

Kichcha Sudeepa went on this drive on July 15 and on July 16, he took to social media to inform fans that he has started shooting for his film, Phantom. In the tweet, he shared photos from the set of the show where he can be seen wearing a mask. He mentioned that Phantom shooting is starting at Hyderabad and precautions have been taken care of by the production to make the film. Take a look at the tweets here.

#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd.

Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly.

Best wshsðŸ¤—. pic.twitter.com/1IWKVXYVXw — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2020

Also happy tat though its a minimized crowd we were allowed to have acc to the govt rules tats been laid,, Every member on set, may it be Technical,Unit,Production,Art etc are from KFI. Intention was to provide work to as many members as we could from the family of KFI. https://t.co/FdabPAXCX2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2020

Last week, the producer of Phantom Manjunath Gowda expressed that the cast and the crew of the movie will maintain social distancing and they have set up several safety measures in place for the people working on the film. He also added that the whole crew is from Karnataka. The producer of Phantom had also mentioned that the whole cast and crew of the film would shuttle between the set and accommodation.

He also added that all the people involved in the film will not be going home over safety concerns. This was done by the producer after Kichcha Sudeep asked him to do it for ensuring zero risks of any other contact. The producer then added that they have implemented a work-quarantine model for the film shooting.

